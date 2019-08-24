Porinju Mariam Jose Box Office Collections (Day 1): Makes A Solid And Promising Opening!
Porinju Mariam Jose has made a big release in theatres across Kerala. Reportedly, the Joshiy directorial has been released in above 150 theatres in Kerala. At the same time, Porinju Mariam Jose has been released in regions outside Kerala as well. Meanwhile, the film, featuring Joju Goerge, Nyla Usha and Chemban Vinod Jose in the lead roles has opened to good collections in theatres. At the Kochi multiplexes, which is one among the major centres of Malayalam movies, the film has made a starry opening. Reportedly, the film has fetched around Rs 4.96 lakh on its day 1, which are very good numbers. Read Porinju Mariam Jose box office collection (Day 1) report to know more about this.
Excellent Occupancy Rate
Porinju Mariam Jose registered an excellent occupancy rate on its first day at the Kochi multiplexes. Reportedly, the film collected 4.96 lakh at an occupancy rate of around 83%. Moreover, the film also registered 5 housefull shows from the 16 shows that it had in total on its first day.
At Cineplexes
Porinju Mariam Jose has made a good opening at the cineplexes in Cochin. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film has collected around Rs 4.44 lakh from the 19 shows that it had in total on the first day.
In Other Centres
Porinju Mariam Jose is expected to have done a decent opening day business in other centres as well. Especially, the reports suggest that the film registered good occupancy rate in the major centres like Ernakulam, Trivandrum, Thrissur, Kozhikkode, Palakkad etc., and thus making a promising opening all across Kerala.
The Way Ahead
Porinju Mariam Jose has been receiving good reviews from the first day audiences. Joshiy has made a perfect entertainer, which will cater to all sections of audiences. The way ahead looks extremely promising for the movie. The film is expected to enjoy a very solid weekend and the collections are expected to increase further on Saturday and Sunday.
(Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam)