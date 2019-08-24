Porinju Mariam Jose Box Office Collections (Day 1): Makes A Solid And Promising Opening!

Excellent Occupancy Rate

Porinju Mariam Jose registered an excellent occupancy rate on its first day at the Kochi multiplexes. Reportedly, the film collected 4.96 lakh at an occupancy rate of around 83%. Moreover, the film also registered five houseful shows from the 16 shows that it had in total on its first day.

At Cineplexes

Porinju Mariam Jose has made a good opening at the cineplexes in Cochin. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film has collected around Rs 4.44 lakh from the 19 shows that it had in total on the first day.

In Other Centres

Porinju Mariam Jose is expected to have done a decent opening day business in other centres as well. Especially, the reports suggest that the film registered good occupancy rate in the major centres like Ernakulam, Trivandrum, Thrissur, Kozhikkode, Palakkad etc., and thus making a promising opening all across Kerala.

The Way Ahead

Porinju Mariam Jose has been receiving good reviews from the first day audiences. Joshiy has made a perfect entertainer, which will cater to all sections of audiences. The way ahead looks extremely promising for the movie. The film is expected to enjoy a very solid weekend and the collections are expected to increase further on Saturday and Sunday.