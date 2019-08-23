English
    Porinju Mariam Jose Twitter Review: The Joshiy Movie Receives A Thumbs Up!

    By Staff
    |

    Porinju Mariam Jose, the much-awaited Malayalam film that marks the return of veteran filmmaker Joshiy after a gap of four years, has made a starry release in theatres across the globe. Importantly, the movie featuring Joju George, Nyla Usha and Chemban Vinod Jose in the lead roles, has opened to a good response in theatres.

    Porinju Mariam Jose Twitter Review

    The film has hit theatres amidst good expectations and the reports that have been coming in after the completion of the initial shows reveal that Porinju Mariam Jose is indeed a good watch. Look at what the audiences have to say about Porinju Mariam Jose.

    The Interval Report

    The first half of Porinju Mariam Jose is getting solid reports. Here is a tweet in which it has been mentioned that director Joshiy is back in style.

    Above Average First Half

    The first half of the film has seemingly turned out to be an enjoyable one. According to the above tweet, the first half of the film is an above average watch.

    A Mass Movie

    The initial reports that have come in reveal that Porinju Mariam Jose is a mass action movie, which has been packaged to perfection by master director Joshiy. Here is a tweet that suggests the same.

    A Good Movie

    Going by the above tweet, Porinju Mariam Jose is a good film, which has some solid performances from its lead actors. Joshiy has once again proved that he is a master craftsman.

    A Stunning Movie

    Here is another tweet that says that Porinju Mariam Jose is simply a superb movie. The performances of all the three title characters have been praised.

    A Terrific Comeback

    It is after a gap of 4 years that Joshiy is coming up with a film. The veteran film-maker has made a terrific comeback withn Porinju Mariam Jose, which is a fine entertainer. The above tweet talks about the stylish comeback of the director.

