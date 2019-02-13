Pranav Mohanlal: Strengths And Weaknesses Of The Young Actor!

Strength – Potential Action Hero

Pranav Mohanlal has already proved that he is a potential action hero for the Malayalam movie industry. The actor is simply flawless when it comes to the action sequences. The critics and audiences equally feel that Pranav can do total justice to the action-based roles. According to the action choreographers, the young actor, who is an expert in parkour and gymnastics, is truly a delight to work with.

Strength – The Innocent, Boy Next Door Looks

Pranav Mohanlal is blessed with an innocent face and the quintessential boy next door looks, which will definitely help him in grabbing the attention of family audiences. The young actor is totally different from the muscle-clad heroes, which makes him unique and special. We truly feel that Pranav Mohanlal can easily play any character which demands an actor who has the looks and body language of a simple young man.

Weakness – Dialogue Delivery

To be honest, Pranav Mohanlal needs to work really hard on his Malayalam diction and dialogue delivering skills. The actor's lack of fluency in Malayalam reflects while he mouths lengthy dialogues. Also, voice modulation is a very important factor which he needs to work on, as it defines the characters to a certain extent. However, we are sure that Pranav will master in this area very soon.

Weakness – Emotional & Romantic Sequences

Pranav Mohanlal is yet to master the art of performing the emotional sequences effectively. Pranav seems a bit uncomfortable while performing in the emotional and romantic sequences, which is quite evident onscreen. Earlier, the actor himself had admitted that he is not comfortable with romantic scenes. But Pranav definitely has to overcome this weakness, as it will define his career graph as an artist.

What We Feel About The Actor

We feel that the time and experiences will help Pranav Mohanlal to mold himself as one of the finest talents of the Malayalam movie industry. But for that, the actor has to move away from his comfort zone and challenge himself with different characters. We really hope that Pranav Mohanlal will begin to work with the most talented young film-makers and technicians of all industries, very soon.