Pranav Mohanlal: Strengths And Weaknesses Of The Young Actor!
Pranav Mohanlal, the star kid who entered the movie business last year, is undoubtedly one of the most promising young actors of Malayalam cinema. Pranav, who is the son of the Mollywood superstar Mohanlal, recently made his second outing as an actor with the movie Irupathiyonnam Noottandu, directed by Arun Gopi.
Irupathiyonnam Noottandu, which featured Pranav Mohanlal as the central character Appu, has opened to mixed reviews and has been performing moderately well at the box office. Aadhi, the Jeethu Joseph movie which marked Pranav’s debut in the lead roles, was a critical and commercial success. The young actor will be next seen in Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham, in which he essays the younger version of his father Mohanlal’s character, Kunjali Marakkar IV.
Since Pranav Mohanlal is already 2 films old in the industry, it is time to discuss the strengths and weaknesses of the star kid… Have a look…
Strength – Potential Action Hero
Pranav Mohanlal has already proved that he is a potential action hero for the Malayalam movie industry. The actor is simply flawless when it comes to the action sequences. The critics and audiences equally feel that Pranav can do total justice to the action-based roles. According to the action choreographers, the young actor, who is an expert in parkour and gymnastics, is truly a delight to work with.
Strength – The Innocent, Boy Next Door Looks
Pranav Mohanlal is blessed with an innocent face and the quintessential boy next door looks, which will definitely help him in grabbing the attention of family audiences. The young actor is totally different from the muscle-clad heroes, which makes him unique and special. We truly feel that Pranav Mohanlal can easily play any character which demands an actor who has the looks and body language of a simple young man.
Weakness – Dialogue Delivery
To be honest, Pranav Mohanlal needs to work really hard on his Malayalam diction and dialogue delivering skills. The actor's lack of fluency in Malayalam reflects while he mouths lengthy dialogues. Also, voice modulation is a very important factor which he needs to work on, as it defines the characters to a certain extent. However, we are sure that Pranav will master in this area very soon.
Weakness – Emotional & Romantic Sequences
Pranav Mohanlal is yet to master the art of performing the emotional sequences effectively. Pranav seems a bit uncomfortable while performing in the emotional and romantic sequences, which is quite evident onscreen. Earlier, the actor himself had admitted that he is not comfortable with romantic scenes. But Pranav definitely has to overcome this weakness, as it will define his career graph as an artist.
What We Feel About The Actor
We feel that the time and experiences will help Pranav Mohanlal to mold himself as one of the finest talents of the Malayalam movie industry. But for that, the actor has to move away from his comfort zone and challenge himself with different characters. We really hope that Pranav Mohanlal will begin to work with the most talented young film-makers and technicians of all industries, very soon.