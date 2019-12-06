Pranav Mohanlal-Vineeth Sreenivasan Duo's Hridayam: Here's An Update!

Hridayam, the upcoming Pranav Mohanlal starrer which is written and directed by multi-faceted talent Vineeth Sreenivasan, is one of the most-awaited projects of Malayalam cinema. In a recent interview given to a popular YouTube channel, director Vineeth revealed some interesting details about Hridayam and Pranav's character in the movie.

According to the writer-director, the movie falls into the drama genre. Pranav Mohanlal's character in the movie is a quintessential boy-next-door. Hridayam mainly revolves around the journey of Pranav's character from the age of 17 to the early 30s. The director stated that today's youngsters will be able to easily connect with the movie and Pranav's character.

If the reports are to be believed, Pranav Mohanlal will appear in different getups in the movie, which depicts the various stages of his character's life. Kalyani Priyadarshan, the star kid-turned-actress and Mayaanadhi fame Darshana Rajendran essay the female leads opposite Pranav in Hridayam, which is expected to start rolling in 2020.

The team is yet to finalise the rest of the star cast and technical crew of Hridayam. The movie will also mark the comeback of the legendary production banner Merryland Cinemas to the film business, after a long gap of 4 decades. The Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial is jointly produced by Visakh Subramaniam and Helen fame actor-writer Noble Babu Thomas, for Merryland Cinemas.

Vineeth Sreenivasan is joining hands with newcomer Hesham Abdul Wahab for the music of Hridayam. Initially, it was speculated that Vineeth has had a rift with his best buddy and favourite music composer Shaan Rahman, and decided to not work him again. However, the director and musician slammed the reports through their social media pages.

Shaan Rahman, who went on to introduce Hesham Abdul Wahab through his social media post, stated it was the joint decision made by him and Vineeth to launch the budding talent with one of their projects. Hesham Abdul Wahab is popular with his stint as a contestant in the popular reality show Idea Star Singer.