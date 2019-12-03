Pranav Mohanlal-Vineeth Sreenivasan Duo's Hridayam: Here's Everything You Want To Know!

Vineeth Sreenivasan, the multi-faceted talent of Malayalam cinema recently launched his fifth directorial venture, which features Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role. The director revealed the title, lead cast, and production banner of the Pranav Mohanlal project through a hand-written note shared on his social media pages recently.

The highly anticipated project, which has been titled Hridayam, is written and directed by Vineeth himself. Pranav Mohanlal essays the lead role in the movie, which features Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran as the female leads. Interestingly, the movie will mark the first onscreen collaboration of three celebrated star kids, Sreenivasan's son Vineeth, Mohanlal's son Pranav, and Priyadarshan's daughter Kalyani.

Mohanlal-Priyadarshan-Sreenivasan trio is one of the most celebrated actor-director-writer trios of the Malayalam movie industry. Expectations are riding high on Hridayam, as the project brings the next generation of the legendary trio together for the first time. Mohanlal recently posted a special video about Hridayam with his own voiceover on his official social media pages and shared the exciting news with his fans.

Hridayam will also mark the comeback of the legendary production banner Merryland into the film business, after a long gap of 40 years. The Pranav-Vineeth project is produced by Vishak Subramaniam, the current head of Merryland Cinemas along with Noble Babu Thomas, the Helen fame actor-writer.

The Pranav Mohanlal-Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer has been slated to hit the theatres for Onam 2020. The team is yet to finalise the rest of the star cast and technical crew of the project. The Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial will go on floors by mid-2020.

Hridayam will also mark the second onscreen collaboration of Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan after Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. As reported earlier, both the star kids are making cameo appearances in Mohanlal-Priyadarshan duo's historical drama. Reportedly, Kalyani is appearing as Pranav's love interest in the big-budget venture.