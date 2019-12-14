Prathi Poovankozhi Bags A Clean U From Censor Board!

Prathi Poovankozhi, the upcoming Manju Warrier starring satirical drama has bagged a clean U certificate from the censor board. The team announced the news through the official Facebook page of the movie, recently. Prathi Poovankozhi will mark Manju Warrier's second collaboration with Rosshan Andrrews, the director of her comeback movie How Old Are You?

The satirical drama, which is penned by Unni R features Manju in the role of a salesgirl who works for a popular textile shop. Anusree and Kumbalangi Nights fame Grace Antony, the talented actresses are appearing in the pivotal roles. Director Rosshan Andrrews will make his acting debut with Prathi Poovankozhi, as the main antagonist.

Reportedly, Prathi Poovankozhi is based on the contemporary socio-political environment of Kerala. Earlier, it was rumoured that the movie is based on Unni R's short story of the same name. However, director Roshan Andrews later confirmed that the movie not based on Unni R's story, but deals with a different subject.

According to reports, the team decided to use the title of the popular novel for the movie, as it is the most ideal title for the subject. Roshan was originally supposed to team up with Unni R for another project, titled Pirates Of Diego Garica. But the duo decided to proceed with the Manju Warrier project, as the director was totally impressed with the theme.

Prathi Poovankozhi will feature some popular faces of Malayalam cinema, including Saiju Kurup, Marimayam Sreekumar, Alencier Ley Lopez, etc., in the supporting roles. Gopi Sundar has composed the songs and background score for the movie. Prathi Poovankozhi, which is produced by Gokulam Gopanal for Sree Gokulam Movies, has been slated to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019, as a Christmas special release.

