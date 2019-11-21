Prathi Poovankozhi: The Manju Warrier Movie Gets A Release Date!

Prathi Poovankozhi, is the upcoming satirical comedy movie which features Manju Warrier in the lead role. The movie will mark Manju Warrier's second collaboration with Roshan Andrews, the director of her comeback project How Old Are You. Recently, the official first look poster of Prathi Poovankozhi was released by Mohanlal, through his official social media pages.

Now, the team has finally zeroed in a release date for the movie. Recently, Manju Warrier, the lead actress confirmed that Prathi Poovankozhi will hit the theatres on December 20, as a Christmas special release. The team is also planning to release the first single of the movie through the official page of Nivin Pauly on November 22.

Reportedly, Prathi Poovankozhi is based on the contemporary socio-political environment of Kerala. The movie, which is scripted by the renowned writer Unni R, will feature Manju Warrier in the role of a salesgirl who works for a popular textile shop. However, director Roshan Andrews recently confirmed that the movie is not based on Unni R's novel of the same name, but deals with a different subject.

According to director Roshan Andrews, the team decided to use the title of the popular novel for the movie, as it is the most ideal title for the subject. Roshan was originally supposed to team up with Unni R for another project, titled Pirates Of Diego Garica. But the duo decided to proceed with the Manju Warrier project, as the director was totally impressed with the theme.

Roshan Andrews is also making his acting debut with Prathi Poovankozhi, as the main antagonist. Anusree, the talented actress appears in a pivotal role in the movie, which features Saiju Kurup, Grace Antony, Marimayam Sreekumar, Alencier Ley Lopez, etc., in the supporting roles. Gopi Sundar composes the music for Prathi Poovankozhi, which is produced by Gokulam Gopanal for Sree Gokulam Movies.