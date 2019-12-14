Prithviraj And Indrajith To Reunite For Ayalvashi!

Prithviraj and Indrajith, the actor siblings are all set to reunite on the silver screen soon. Reportedly, the siblings have been roped in to play the lead roles in an upcoming project, which has been titled as Ayalvashi. Prithviraj himself confirmed the news in a recent interview given to a popular online media.

Ayalvashi will mark the directorial debut of Irshad Parari, who has assisted Prithviraj in Lucifer. The movie will start rolling only after the actor-director completes the shooting for his ambitious project Aadujeevitham. The team is yet to finalise the rest of the star cast and technical crew of the project, which is bankrolled by Prithviraj Productions.

Indrajith and Prithviraj last teamed up for the latter's directorial debut, the Mohanlal starrer Lucifer. Even though both of them played pivotal roles in the movie, the star siblings didn't have any combination sequences. Prithviraj and Indrajith last shared the screen in the social drama Tiyaan, which also had Murali Gopy in a key role.

Prithviraj has currently taken a break from cinema to prepare for his ambitious project Aadujeevitham. The last schedule of the Blessy directorial is expected to start rolling in March. The actor is planning to go for a drastic image makeover for his character in the Blessy directorial. Prithviraj will join his other announced projects, only after completing Aadujeevitham.

Indrajith, on the other hand, has some highly promising projects in his kitty. His upcoming projects include Thuramukham, the Nivin Pauly starrer directed by Rajeev Ravi, the upcoming Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph movie which has been tentatively titled as Six, Mohanlal-Prithviraj duo's Empuraan which is a sequel to Lucifer, etc. Queen, the Gautham Menon-directed web series in which the actor plays a pivotal role, is currently streaming on MX player.

Also Read:

Most Viewed Malayalam Songs Of 2019: Uyiril Thodum, Moha Mundiri, And More!

Most-Viewed Malayalam Teasers & Trailers Of 2019: Lucifer, Virus, Madhura Raja And More!