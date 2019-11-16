It’s Official: Prithviraj And Lal Jose To Team Up Again!

Prithviraj, the multi-faceted talent is undoubtedly is in the best phase of his career so far. The actor, who recently made his directorial debut with the blockbuster Mohanlal movie Lucifer, is on a high with some promising projects in his kitty. As per the latest updates, Prithviraj is all set to team up with the renowned director Lal Jose once again, after a long gap of 8 years.

Recently, the actor himself confirmed the news during the success celebrations of Lal Jose's latest release 41, which was held at the location of the upcoming Prithviraj-Biju Menon starrer Ayyappanum Koshiyum. During the Facebook interactive session with fans which was held after the success party, Prithviraj revealed that he is planning to join hands with Lal Jose very soon for a new project.

Prithviraj and Lal Jose joined hands for the first time in 2006, for the blockbuster campus movie Classmates. The multi-starrer project went on to become the highest grosser of the year and one of the biggest hits in Prithviraj's career. The actor-director duo later teamed up in 2012 for the medical drama Ayalum Njanum Thammil, which emerged as a critical and commercial success. Prithviraj bagged the Best Actor award at the Kerala State Film Awards of 2012 for his performance in the film, while Lal Jose bagged the Best Director trophy.

Currently, Prithviraj is all set to release his upcoming project Driving License, for this Christmas. The movie, which is said to be a complete entertainer, is directed by Lal Jr. The actor is also co-producing the project under his home banner Prithviraj Productions, in association with Listin Stephen's Magic Frames.

The shooting of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the upcoming Prithviraj-Biju Menon project directed by Sachi, is currently under progress. Prithviraj appears as Koshi, one of the titular characters in the movie which features Biju Menon in the role of Ayyappan. The actor is expected to kickstart the shooting of Kaduva, the comeback project of Shaji Kailas, after wrapping up Ayyappanum Koshiyum. After completing Kaduva, Prithviraj will join the next schedule of his ambitious project Aadujeevitham, which is directed by Blessy.