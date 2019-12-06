    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Prithviraj And Ranjith Are Back Together!

      Prithviraj, the actor-director is currently on a high with the success of his directorial debut Lucifer. As per the latest reports, the talented actor is now all set to join hands with Ranjith, the writer-filmmaker once again. Reportedly, Prithviraj has been roped in to play the lead role in the senior filmmaker's upcoming directorial venture.

      The actor-director duo confirmed the reports in the recent interview given to a popular Malayalam film magazine. More details of the project are expected to be revealed soon. Ranjith was the writer and director of Nandanam, the acclaimed romantic comedy which marked Prithviraj's acting debut.

      The duo later joined hands for some much-talked films, including Thirakkatha, Indian Rupee, Kadal Kadannoru Mathukutty, etc. Prithviraj and Ranjith have also shared the screen in the popular film Koode, which is directed by Anjali Menon. The senior filmmaker had appeared as Prithviraj's father in the movie.

      Ranjith and Prithviraj are sharing the screen once in the upcoming project Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which is written and directed by Sachi. Interestingly, the duo is appearing as the father and son in the Sachy project too. Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which is expected to hit the theatres in the first quarter of 2020, also features Biju Menon as one of the protagonists.

