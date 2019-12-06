Prithviraj And Ranjith Are Back Together!

Prithviraj, the actor-director is currently on a high with the success of his directorial debut Lucifer. As per the latest reports, the talented actor is now all set to join hands with Ranjith, the writer-filmmaker once again. Reportedly, Prithviraj has been roped in to play the lead role in the senior filmmaker's upcoming directorial venture.

The actor-director duo confirmed the reports in the recent interview given to a popular Malayalam film magazine. More details of the project are expected to be revealed soon. Ranjith was the writer and director of Nandanam, the acclaimed romantic comedy which marked the acting debut of Prithviraj.

The duo later joined hands for some highly popular films, including Thirakkatha, Indian Rupee, Kadal Kadannoru Mathukutty, etc. Prithviraj and Ranjith have also shared the screen in the recent superhit Koode, which is directed by Anjali Menon. The senior filmmaker had appeared as Prithviraj's father in the movie.

Ranjith and Prithviraj are sharing the screen once again in the upcoming project Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which is written and directed by Sachi. Interestingly, the duo is appearing as the father and son in the Sachy project as well. Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which is expected to hit the theatres in the first quarter of 2020, also features Biju Menon as one of the protagonists.

Prithviraj is all set to release his highly-anticipated project Driving License on December 20, 2019. The movie, which features Suraj Venjaramoodu in a pivotal role, is written by Sachy and directed by Jean Paul Lal aka Lal Jr. As per the latest updates, the actor will next join the sets of Kaduva, the upcoming Shaji Kailas movie.

Kaduva, which is said to be an action thriller marks Shaji Kailas's comeback to Malayalam cinema after a long gap of 6 years. After wrapping up Kaduva, Prithviraj will kickstart the next schedule of his ambitious project Aadujeevitham. The actor will take a break from his acting career after completing his current commitments, for his upcoming directorial venture Empuraan, which is a sequel to Lucifer.