Prithviraj And Shaji Kailas Team Up Again For An Action Film

On his birthday, Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran gave a sweet surprise to his fans by revealing a poster of his next movie. The actor first teased his fans with a sneak peek poster on Tuesday, which gave way to numerous speculations.

He revealed that his next film will be with filmmaker Shaji Kailas. Titled Kaduva, the film is the actor's second collaboration with Shaji after Simhasanam. This film will also mark Shaji Kailas's return to Mollywood after six years.

Written by Jinu Abraham, who directed two of Prithviraj's earlier films - Adam Joan and London Bridge, Kaduva is expected to be an action thriller.

Prithviraj on Tuesday shared a post online, which hinted at an announcement of his next project. As soon as the poster was shared, speculations surfaced claiming that director Shaji Kailas would be making his comeback with the film as a director, which turned out to be true. It was stated under the poster, 'after six years...' It is to be noted that it has been six years since Shaji Kailas directed his previous project, Ginger. The post was shared by the director too.

Shaji, meanwhile, also produced the movie Thakkol, which had Prithviraj's elder brother Indrajith Sukumaran in a key role. Prithviraj's last Malayalam film was Brother's Day and he made his directorial debut in 2019 with the Mohanlal film, Lucifer.

The movie was about the efforts of a charismatic local political leader whose only aim is to protect his family after the demise of his foster father. Recently, the filmmakers announced a sequel to Lucifer titled Empuraan. The event which happened in September this year, had Prithviraj and Murali Gopy as guests. They revealed that another instalment of the franchise is in the works and it might even become a trilogy.