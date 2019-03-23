Prithviraj Directing That Iconic Shot From Lucifer Trailer; The Photo Is A Big Hit On Social Media!

Prithviraj has stepped in to the shoes of a director with the Mohanlal starrer Lucifer, the movie which has turned out to be the talk of the M'town. There are only a few more days left before the grand arrival of the movie and the buzz surrounding the film is simply phenomenal.

The trailer of Lucifer was out recently and it has been receiving fabulous response from all over. Prithviraj's amazing shots, Mohanlal's screen presence and energetic performance have been garnering praises from all quarters.

There is one shot shown in the trailer of Lucifer where Mohanlal's character says 'Vaadaa' (Come On), in a stylish manner. This particular shot from, the trailer has definitely kept the audiences on their toes and the audiences are extremely happy to see their favourite star in a mass avatar.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj took to his Facebook page to send out a picture, which was seemingly taken during the shoot of this epic scene. To this picture, he has also send out a description, which sums up on how that iconic shot was taken. Take a look at the Facebook post of Prithviraj here.

Well, this Facebook post and the photo send out by Prithviraj has gained the attention of one and all. The audiences are extremely excited about the arrival of this movie, which is expected to be a solid entertainer.