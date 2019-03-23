English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Prithviraj Directing That Iconic Shot From Lucifer Trailer; The Photo Is A Big Hit On Social Media!

    By
    |

    Prithviraj has stepped in to the shoes of a director with the Mohanlal starrer Lucifer, the movie which has turned out to be the talk of the M'town. There are only a few more days left before the grand arrival of the movie and the buzz surrounding the film is simply phenomenal.

    The trailer of Lucifer was out recently and it has been receiving fabulous response from all over. Prithviraj's amazing shots, Mohanlal's screen presence and energetic performance have been garnering praises from all quarters.

    Prithviraj Directing That Iconic Shot From Lucifer Trailer!

    There is one shot shown in the trailer of Lucifer where Mohanlal's character says 'Vaadaa' (Come On), in a stylish manner. This particular shot from, the trailer has definitely kept the audiences on their toes and the audiences are extremely happy to see their favourite star in a mass avatar.

    Meanwhile, Prithviraj took to his Facebook page to send out a picture, which was seemingly taken during the shoot of this epic scene. To this picture, he has also send out a description, which sums up on how that iconic shot was taken. Take a look at the Facebook post of Prithviraj here.

    Well, this Facebook post and the photo send out by Prithviraj has gained the attention of one and all. The audiences are extremely excited about the arrival of this movie, which is expected to be a solid entertainer.

    Read more about: prithviraj mohanlal lucifer
    Story first published: Saturday, March 23, 2019, 21:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 23, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue