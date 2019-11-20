Prithviraj’s Driving License Gets A Release Date!

Driving License, the Prithviraj starrer is one of the most-anticipated upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema. The project marks Prithviraj's first collaboration with young filmmaker Lal Jr aka Jean Paul Lal. The team recently announced the release date of Driving License officially, along with an interesting making video through the social media handles of Prithviraj.

The Prithviraj starrer, which is touted to be a complete entertainer, has been slated to hit the theatres on December 20 as a Christmas special. Driving License will also have Suraj Venjaramoodu in a pivotal role. The movie which features Prithviraj in the role of a superstar who has a great fondness for luxury cars and Suraj in the role of a cop, revolves around the story of a superstar and his diehard fan.

Sachy, the popular scriptwriter-turned-director, has penned the screenplay for Driving License. Ranadive, the former associate of Amal Neerad, who made his debut with the Dulquer Salmaan starrer Comrade In America, handles the cinematography. The songs and background score are composed by Sushin Shyam. Driving License is jointly produced by Prithviraj and Listin Stephen under the banners, Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.

Lal Jr made his directorial debut with the superhit Asif Ali-Bhavana starrer Honey Bee. The filmmaker recently made his acting debut with the Arun Kumar Aravind movie Underworld, which featured him as the lead antagonist. Driving License was originally written for Mammootty, but the megastar backed out of the project citing creative differences with the director.

Prithviraj is currently busy with the shooting of the upcoming Sachy directorial, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The actor appears as the titular character Koshy in the movie, which features Biju Menon in the role of Ayyappan. After completing the Sachi project, Prithviraj is expected to kickstart the shooting of the upcoming Shaji Kailas directorial, Kaduva. After wrapping up Kaduva, the actor will join the next schedule of his ambitious project, Aadujeevitham.