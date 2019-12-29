Prithviraj Sukumaran's Driving License Is A Blockbuster: Gets More Number Of Screens!

Driving License, the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer has been receiving excellent reviews from both the audiences and critics. The movie, which is directed by Lal Jr. has already earned the blockbuster status at the box office. As per the latest reports, the screen count of Driving License has been increased.

The sources suggest that the Prithviraj movie has got more number of screens in both Kerala and other major Indian cities, due to the increasing audience rush. Even though the team hasn't revealed the official box office collection report of Driving License, the trade analysts suggest that the Lal Jr. directorial has clearly emerged as the Christmas box office winner.

If things proceed at the same rate, there are high chances for Driving License to also emerge as the highest-grossing film of its leading man Prithviraj Sukumaran's acting career. According to the sources close to the project, the team is planning to officially announce the box office collections so far, very soon.

Driving License revolves around the love-hate relationship between a superstar and his biggest fan. Prithviraj appears as superstar Hareendran in the movie, which features National award-winning actor Suraj Venjaramoodu in the role of Kuruvila, a vehicle inspector and Hareendran's biggest fan.

Deepti Sati, the Nee-Na fame actress and Mia George have appeared as the female leads in the movie. Deepti has essayed the role of Hareendrnran's wife Bhama, while Mia played Kuruvila's wife Elsa. Saiju Kurup, Suresh Krishna, Nandu, Edavela Babu, etc., have appeared in the supporting roles.

The family entertainer is scripted by Sachy, the renowned writer-director who has associated with Prithviraj for several popular films including Chocholate, Robinhood, Anarkali, etc., in the past. Driving License is jointly produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.

