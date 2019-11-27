Prithviraj's Driving License: Njan Thedum Thaaram Song Is Out!

Driving License, the upcoming Prithviraj starrer is all set to hit the theatres this Christmas. Recently, the first official video song of the movie, Njan Thedum Thaaram was released by Prithviraj, the lead actor cum co-producer of the movie through his official social media pages. The highly interesting song video depicts a fan's dream, of meeting his favourite star.

Njan Thedum Thaaram which is jointly composed by Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair, is penned by Santhosh Varma and sung by Anthony Daasan. The major attraction of the song is undoubtedly its interesting visualisation, which has a touch of humour. Prithviraj is appearing as the superstar in the movie, which features Suraj Venjaramoodu in the role of his diehard fan.

Driving License, which is said to be a complete family entertainer, marks Prithviraj's first collaboration with the Honey Bee director Jean Paul Lal, aka Lal Jr. It is the fourth feature film venture of the young filmmaker, who also stepped into acting with the recently released Asif Ali movie Underworld. Lal Jr. appeared as the main antagonist in the movie.

Driving License, which is scripted by film-maker Sachy was intially offered to Mammootty. But the megastar backed out of the project citing creative differences with director Lal Jr. As per the reports Driving License depicts the story of a superstar who has a special fondness for luxury cars, and a police officer, who is a diehard fan of the star. Mia George appears as the female lead in the movie, which features Nee-Na fame Deepti Sati in a pivotal role.

Ranadive, the former associate of Amal Neerad who made his debut with the Dulquer Salmaan starrer Comrade In America, handles the cinematography. The background score is composed by Sushin Shyam. Driving License is jointly produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banner Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames. The family entertainer has been slated to hit the theatres on December 20, Friday.