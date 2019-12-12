Prithviraj's Driving License: Official Trailer Is Out!

Driving License is the upcoming family entertainer which features Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. The movie, which is directed by Lal Jr. aka Jean Paul Lal, is slated to hit the theatres on December 20, as a Christmas release. Recently, lead actor Prithviraj revealed the official trailer of the movie.

The 2.48 minutes trailer hints that Driving License is not just another story of a fan and a superstar, but has much more to it. From the highly interesting trailer, it is evident that the Prithviraj-Suraj starrer is also about the big clash between a superstar and his biggest fan.

Driving License official trailer has totally impressed the cinema fanatics, and has already crossed 2.5 Lakhs views on social media so far. Prithviraj appears as Hareendran, a superstar while Suraj Venjaramoodu essays the role of vehicle inspector Kuruvila, his biggest fan. The trailer hints that Prithviraj is playing a character with grey shades in the movie.

In a recent interview, Prithviraj had revealed that he wanted to play the role of the fan in Driving License. The character Hareendran, the superstar was originally written for Mammootty, but the megastar backed out of the project citing creative differences. Later, the team went on to rope in Prithviraj for the character Hareendran and Suraj Venjaramoodu to play Kuruvila.

The movie will feature Mia George and Nee-Na fame Deeti Sati as the female leads. Lal Jr, the director of the Driving License made his directorial debut with the superhit Asif Ali-Bhavana starrer Honey Bee. The filmmaker has recently made his acting debut with the Arun Kumar Aravind movie Underworld, which featured him as the lead antagonist.

Sachy, the renowned scriptwriter turned director has penned the screenplay for Driving License. Ranadive handles the cinematography. The songs are composed by Yakzan Gary Pereira-Neha Nair duo. The background score is composed by Sushin Shyam. Driving License is jointly produced by Prithviraj and Listin Stephen under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.