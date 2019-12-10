Prithviraj's Driving License: Overseas Rights Sold!

Driving License, the upcoming family entertainer which features Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles, is all set to hit the theatres this Christmas season. As per the latest reports, the overseas distribution rights of Driving License, which is directed by filmmaker-actor Lal Jr. has been sold.

According to the close sources, the overseas distribution rights of the much-awaited flick has been bagged by Phars Films Co Llc, for a price of 2.25 Crores. This is the highest rate for a Prithviraj starrer to date. Driving License is jointly produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.

Recently, lead actor Prithviraj had revealed that Driving License is a very special film for him. According to the talented actor, it is easily one of the best mainstream scripts that he has come across to date. Driving License is scripted by the popular writer-director Sachy, who has earlier teamed up with Prithviraj for the romantic drama Anarkali.

Reportedly, the Lal Jr. directorial depicts the story of the unique bond between a superstar who has a craze for luxury cars, and his biggest fan, who is a police officer by profession. Prithviraj essays the character, superstar Hareendran in the movie, which features National award-winner Suraj Venjaramoodu in the role of his fan.

Deepti Sati appears as the female lead opposite Prithviraj in Driving License, which features Mia George as the wife of the character played by Suraj Venjaramoodu. Ranadive, the former associate of Amal Neerad who made his debut with the Dulquer Salmaan starrer Comrade In America, handles the cinematography.

Neha Nair and Yakzan Gary Pereira have composed the songs for the movie. Sushin Shyam has composed the background score. Driving License, which has been slated to have a simultaneous worldwide release, will hit the theatres on December 20, Friday as a Christmas special release.