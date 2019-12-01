    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Prithviraj's Driving License: The Official Teaser Is Out!

      The much-awaited official teaser of Driving License, the upcoming Prithviraj starrer, is finally out. The teaser was released by the lead actor Prithviraj through his official social media pages, recently. The 1.19 minutes long teaser narrates the contrasting lives of a superstar and his diehard fan, and most importantly, the star-fan relationship.

      Driving License, which marks Prithviraj's first onscreen collaboration with the young filmmaker Lal Jr. aka Jean Paul Lal, features the actor in the role of superstar Hareendran. Suraj Venjaramoodu, the National award-winning actor appears as the diehard fan of the superstar, who is a police officer by profession.

      The major attractions of the first teaser are the exceptional screen presence of Prithviraj and the brilliant acting moments by Suraj Venjaramoodu. Especially, Suraj has simply amazed with his acting skills in the glimpse of the theatre scene, which is present in the teaser. From the official teaser, it is evident that Driving License will be a complete treat for both the mass and class audiences.

      As per the reports, Prithviraj's character in the movie, Hareendran, is a superstar who has an immense fondness for luxury cars. Reportedly, Driving License revolves around the story of the superstar and his fan, who cross paths after an unforeseen situation. The movie, which is scripted by the renowned filmmaker Sachy, features Mia George and 'Nee-Na' fame Deepti Sati as the female leads.

      Ranadive, the former cinematography associate of Amal Neerad who made his debut with the Dulquer Salmaan starrer Comrade In America, is the director of photography. The songs are composed by the music director duo Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair. Sushin Shyam has composed the background score. Driving License is jointly produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.

      The Prithviraj-Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer will hit the theatres on December 20, 2020, as a Christmas special release.

