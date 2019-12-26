Prithiviraj Sukumaran's Driving License To Get A Remake Soon?

Driving License, the recently released Prithviraj Sukumaran-Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer has been receiving excellent reviews from both the audiences and critics. The story of the unique bond shared by a superstar and his adherent fan has been widely accepted by the audiences. Reportedly, Driving License has already earned the blockbuster status at the box office.

If the reports are to be true, the Lal Jr. directorial might get an official remake in the other languages very soon. According to the believable sources, some of the renowned producers and filmmakers of the Tamil and Telugu film industries have expressed their interest in remaking Driving License.

The sources suggest that several popular production banners of Tamil and Telugu industries are keen to bag the remake rights of the Prithviraj-Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer. However, the makers of Driving License are yet to take the final decision. If things fall in place, the team will soon announce the Tamil and Telugu remake news officially.