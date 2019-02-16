Prithviraj Movie 9 Hit By Piracy; The Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers!
With 9, Prithviraj has kept his promise of taking Malayalam cinema to the standards of International movies and the film can be placed right up there among the most technically perfect films of the recent times. Even the concept of the film is something that industry hasn't dared to take up yet. The film is of supreme quality and critics have lavished praises on this movie, directed by Jenuse Mohammed and produced by Prithviraj productions. While the film is running to good responses in the theatres, certain reports have surfaced which is not a good one for the entire Malayalam film industry.
Piracy Hits The Movie
Jenuse Mohamed's 9, which has turned out to be a highly-appreciated movie, too has been affected by piracy, much like many other Malayalam movies of the recent times. This is not a good news for the industry as a whole.
Full Movie Leaked Online
More shockingly, the full movie has been leaked online to download by Tamilrockers. This happened a couple of days ago and the genuine movie lovers are not happy with development.
Recent Instances
Nowadays, even Malayalam movies are getting affected by piracy and online leaks days after its release and 9 is the latest film to have been hit by piracy. Some of the recent releases like Oru Adaar Love, Allu Ramendran, Mikhael, Njan Prakashan too were hit by piracy.
Hope It Overcomes The Threat Of Piracy
9 is a quality film that should be watched from the theatres and the theatrical experience that it offers is incomparable. Films like these have the capability to perform big at the box office. Let us hope that 9 would beat piracy and continue the sensational run in the theatres.