Prithviraj Movie 9 Hit By Piracy; The Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers!

Piracy Hits The Movie

Jenuse Mohamed's 9, which has turned out to be a highly-appreciated movie, too has been affected by piracy, much like many other Malayalam movies of the recent times. This is not a good news for the industry as a whole.

Full Movie Leaked Online

More shockingly, the full movie has been leaked online to download by Tamilrockers. This happened a couple of days ago and the genuine movie lovers are not happy with development.

Recent Instances

Nowadays, even Malayalam movies are getting affected by piracy and online leaks days after its release and 9 is the latest film to have been hit by piracy. Some of the recent releases like Oru Adaar Love, Allu Ramendran, Mikhael, Njan Prakashan too were hit by piracy.

Hope It Overcomes The Threat Of Piracy

9 is a quality film that should be watched from the theatres and the theatrical experience that it offers is incomparable. Films like these have the capability to perform big at the box office. Let us hope that 9 would beat piracy and continue the sensational run in the theatres.