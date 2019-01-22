English
    Prithviraj Opens Up About The Possibilities Of Directing A Film In Hindi!

    Prithviraj has stepped into the shoes of a director with the movie Lucifer, the Mohanlal starrer which is expected to come out in the theatres in the month of March. The shoot of the film has been completed and the actor-director took to his social media accounts to make an official announcement regarding the same.

    Well, Prithviraj is one such actor who is much familiar to the Bollywood movie audiences as well and he has done some Hindi movies like Ayya, Ayrangazeb and Naam Shabana. Meanwhile the director in him has opened up about the chances of directing a film in Hindi.

    Prithviraj opened up that directing a hindi film is on the cards. "Directing a film in Hindi is definitely on the cards. Hopefully it should happen sooner than later,", Prithviraj has been quoted as saying to PTI in a telephonic interview

    Meanwhile, Prithviraj is gearing up for the big release of his next acting venture, which has been titled as 9. The film, which has been directed by Jenuse Mohamed also is the debut movie of his production banner Prithviraj Productions. The movie also marks the entry of Sony Pictures to the Malayalam film industry. The film will be hitting the online circuits on February 8, 2019.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 22, 2019, 10:22 [IST]
