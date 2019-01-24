English
    Prithviraj Picks His Favourite Malayalam Movie Of The Year 2018!

    Prithviraj is one such actor who has been always eager to do fresh films with unique concepts and has been eager on taking Malayalam cinema to another level. The actor's next film 9, directed by Jenuse Mohammed is expected to be one such venture that is something really fresh to Malayalam cinema.

    As you all know, the year 2018 did witness the arrival of some really special movies. Prithviraj too had pitched in with some quality movies, which were lapped up by the audiences. Meanwhile, Prithviraj has opened up about his favourite Malayalam movie of the year 2018.

    It was in an interview given to Movie Man Broadcasting YouTube channel that the actor opened up about the same. When asked about his favourite Malayalam movie of the year 2018, Prithviraj picked the film Sudani From Nigeria as his favourite film.

    Well, Sudani From Nigeria is indeed one of the most-appreciated and celebrated Malayalam movies of the recent times. The film, directed by Zakariya, featured Soubin Shahir and Samuel Abiola Robinson in the lead roles and it narrated a very compassionate tale.

    Meanwhile, Prithviraj's next big release 9 will be coming out in the theatres on February 07, 2019. His debut directorial venture Lucifer will also be coming out in the theatres during the first quarter of this year.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 24, 2019, 16:00 [IST]
