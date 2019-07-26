English
    Prithviraj Poses An Interesting Question Regarding Superhero Movies!

    By
    |

    Prithviraj is one among the most intelligent actors around and most recently, he had proved his prowess as a fabulous film-maker as well with the film Lucifer. He is well-versed about global cinema as well and has often ventured on films that have expanded the concept levels of Malayalam cinema.

    The actor is wuite active on Twitter and at times, he uses his microblogging handle to send out some of his interesting thoughts about cinema. One such tweet that Prithviraj send out recently has gone viral on social media and it has even sparked up few discussions among movie lovers.

    Prithviraj Poses An Interesting Question!

    Prithviraj has posed a very important question regarding the superhero movies that have been coming in Hollywood. In the tweet, he has also written a line about the Emglish movie Unbreakable, which has been directed by Manoj Night Shyamalan.

    The tweet that he send out is read as "Is @MNightShyamalan 's #Unbreakable the most evolved super hero film ever made? Is that where #Marvel and #DCU should be looking?" - (sic)

    This tweet has gained good reception on social media and it has received a decent number of retweets and likes. The comment box is getting flooded with opinions from the users.

    For the uninitiated, Unbreakable is a Hollywood movie, which released in the year 2000. The superho thriller film, which enjoys a cult fan following features Bruce Willis and Samuel Jackson in the lead roles. After Unbreakable, two more films came to complete the trilogy. Split, the second installment released in 2012 whereas Glass, the last and final movie of the series, released in 2019.

    Prithviraj has rightly posted a question that will be discussed about in the days to come as well. On the work front, Prithviraj's next release will be Brother's Day, the upcoming entertainer, which marks the directorial debut of actor Kalabhavan Shajohn.

    Friday, July 26, 2019, 17:57 [IST]
