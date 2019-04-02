Prithviraj's Upcoming Movie To Watch Out For: Aadujeevitham, Brother's Day & More!

Aadujeevitham

Aadujeevitham, which marks Prithviraj's first collaboration with the talented film-maker Blessy, is based on Benyamin's novel of the same name. Prithviraj essays the central character Najeeb Muhammed in the movie, which features Amala Paul as the female lead. Vineeth Sreenivasan and Aparna Balamurali will appear in the other pivotal roles. AR Rahman is making a comeback to Malayalam cinema after a long gap of 27 years as the music composer of Aadujeevitham.

Brother’s Day

Brother's Day, the movie which marks the directorial debut of popular actor Kalabhavan Shahjohn, is expected to be a complete commercial entertainer. Prithviraj essays the central character in the movie, which features Aishwarya Lakshmi as the female lead. Mia George, Prayaga Martin, and Aima Rosmy Sebastian essays the other key roles in the movie. The movie, which started rolling recently, is expected to hit the theatres by mid-2019.

Kaaliyan

Kaaliyan, which is one of the most-anticipated upcoming films of Malayalam cinema, features Prithviraj in the title role. The movie, which is reportedly inspired based on the ballads on military commander Iravikuttipillai who lived in the 1600s, is said to be the most expensive film of Prithviraj's career. Ad film-maker S Mahesh makes his feature film debut with Kaaliyan, which is scripted by BT Anilkumar. The movie, which will mark the Mollywood debut of musician trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, is expected to start rolling by the end of 2019.

Ayyappan

Prithviraj is all set to join hands with August Cinema once again, for the highly anticipated upcoming movie, Ayyappan. The movie, which will be written and directed by actor-writer Shankar Ramakrishnan, is reportedly based on Lord Ayyappan and Sabarimala history. Prithviraj, who was a founder member of August Cinema, had moved out of the company in 2017 to begin his home production banner. More details of Ayyappan are expected to be revealed soon.

Driving License

Prithviraj is all set to join hands with Lal Jr aka Jean Paul Lal for the upcoming comedy entertainer, which has been titled as Driving License. The movie, which will feature Suraj Venjarammodu in a pivotal role, is scripted by writer-director Sachy. According to the actor, Driving License is an out-and-out fun film. Sushin Shyam composes the music for the movie, which is expected to start rolling immediately after Prithviraj completes Brother's Day.