Prithviraj Birthday Special: Here’s Why He Is Considered The Face Of Changing Malayalam Cinema!

Bravest Actor Of His Generation!

Prithviraj is undoubtedly the bravest actor of his generation. He is one of those rare actors who is always ready to take risks, when it comes to the selection of roles. Prithviraj is the first actor to essay a homosexual leading man in Malayalam cinema (the character Antony Moses IPS from Mumbai Police). The actor later garnered attention when he rejected a plum project from Bollywood to essay a negative role in the Tamil flick Kaaviya Thalaivan.

An Actor With A Vision

Prithviraj is one of those rare actors who has always been clear about what he wants from cinema. In an interview that was aired almost a decade ago, Prithviraj had opened up about his plans to be a film-maker. He had also stated that he would like to start a production house, someday. However, the actor was not taken seriously by the audiences and the film fraternity, as he was relatively a newcomer that time. But now, Prithviraj is already in the position that he always dreamt of.

An Unapologetic & Opinionated Cinema Lover

The multi-faceted talent has always been unapologetic about openly stating his opinions on cinema. Prithviraj was the first film industry member to raise his voice against the special preference given to other language films by theatre owners and distributors. The actor was heavily criticised for his opinions by the film fraternity, that time. But Prithviraj stood by his word and set an example by having a limited release for other language films that were distributed by his production banner.

A Pan-Indian Actor

Prithviraj is one of the few Malayalam actors who clearly has a pan-Indian appeal. The actor made a place for himself in Tamil cinema with some exceptional films like Mozhi, Raavanan, Kaaviya Thalaivan, etc. Prithviraj didn't shy away from playing an arm-candy in his Bollywood debut Aiyaa, in which he co-starred with senior actress Rani Mukerji. However, the actor has always made it clear that Malayalam cinema will always remain his first preference.