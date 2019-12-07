Prithviraj To Take A Break From Cinema!

Prithviraj, the multi-faceted talent of Malayalam cinema has been extremely busy with back to back projects. Recently, the actor confirmed that he has finally wrapped up his much-awaited project Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Prithviraj also announced that he is planning to take a 3 months long break from cinema, to spend some quality time with the family.

The actor announced his decision through his official social media platforms, by posting a heartwarming note. He revealed that this break is actually an exercise for Aadujeevitham, one of the most ambitious projects of his life. Prithviraj pointed out that it is for the first time in 20 years, he is taking such a long break from films.

The actor-filmmaker shared his excitement about going back home after a 2-month-long shooting schedule, in his post. Prithviraj revealed that the two women in his life (wife Supriya Menon and daughter Alankrita) are eagerly waiting for him to get back home, and totally excited about his long break. The actor also stated that he is eagerly waiting for the release of his second home production venture Driving License, which hits the theatres on December 20.

Aadujeevitham, which is based on Benyamin's renowned novel of the same name, will feature Prithviraj in three different get-ups. The actor is expected to go through a complete makeover for his role in the Blessy directorial, which is based on a real-life person. The movie will mark the comeback of Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman to Malayalam cinema, after a very long gap.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum which features Prithviraj in the titular character Koshi is written and directed by Sachy. Biju Menon essays the role of Ayyappan in the movie. Driving License, on the other hand, is written by Sachy and directed by Lal Jr. Suraj Venjaramoodu essays a pivotal role in the movie, which is jointly produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen.