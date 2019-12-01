Prithviraj: What You Make Of Me Through An Interview Is Pretty Much What I Am

Prithviraj Sukumaran is arguably one of the biggest and most popular stars in Malayalam cinema. He enjoys a strong fan following due to his stunning screen presence and bold nature. During a recent interview with a leading daily, the 'Memories' hero said that he is his true self off the sets and this has helped fans understand his real character properly. The heartthrob added that people judge him through his interviews as opposed to his roles, which has worked in his favour.

"I think a lot of the image associated with me has to do with me outside of cinema. I think within cinema, lately I guess people tend to associate me with dark, brooding films because I have done a few such films. But I think my image per se has more to do with my interviews and my interactions with people. I am alright with that because that's easier for me to maintain as I believe that outside of the cinema I am my true self. What you make of me through an interview is pretty much what I am," he added.

Prithviraj also made it clear, he'll never do anything that hurts his supporters.

Meanwhile, on the professional side of things, he will next be seen in Driving Licence, slated to hit screens on December 20, 2019. The film, helmed by Lal Jr, is one of the most important releases of his career.

Prithviraj also has Ayyappanum Koshiyum and Kaduva in his kitty.

Prithviraj Birthday Special: Here's Why He Is Considered The Face Of Changing Malayalam Cinema!