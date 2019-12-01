    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Prithviraj: What You Make Of Me Through An Interview Is Pretty Much What I Am

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Prithviraj Sukumaran is arguably one of the biggest and most popular stars in Malayalam cinema. He enjoys a strong fan following due to his stunning screen presence and bold nature. During a recent interview with a leading daily, the 'Memories' hero said that he is his true self off the sets and this has helped fans understand his real character properly. The heartthrob added that people judge him through his interviews as opposed to his roles, which has worked in his favour.

      Prithviraj: What You Make Of Me Through An Interview Is Pretty Much What I Am

      "I think a lot of the image associated with me has to do with me outside of cinema. I think within cinema, lately I guess people tend to associate me with dark, brooding films because I have done a few such films. But I think my image per se has more to do with my interviews and my interactions with people. I am alright with that because that's easier for me to maintain as I believe that outside of the cinema I am my true self. What you make of me through an interview is pretty much what I am," he added.

      Prithviraj also made it clear, he'll never do anything that hurts his supporters.

      Meanwhile, on the professional side of things, he will next be seen in Driving Licence, slated to hit screens on December 20, 2019. The film, helmed by Lal Jr, is one of the most important releases of his career.

      Prithviraj also has Ayyappanum Koshiyum and Kaduva in his kitty.

      Prithviraj Birthday Special: Here's Why He Is Considered The Face Of Changing Malayalam Cinema!

      Read more about: prithviraj
      Story first published: Sunday, December 1, 2019, 23:21 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 1, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue