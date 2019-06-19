Priya Prakash Varrier's Co-star Comes Up With Some Interesting Comments!
Priya Prakash Varrier's journey to fame has been an astounding one with the young actress earning all the appreciation right with her first appearance in a film. It was her fascinating performance in the song, which earned her a very loyal fan base. However, much like many of the celebrities who earned instant fame, she was also subjected to trolls that gained widespread attention on social media. In some of the interviews, she had even opened up about her responses to these trolls. Now, Priya Prakash Varrier's co-star too has spoken up about this. Read on to know the interesting details regarding this.
The Co-star
Much like Priya Prakash Varrier, Roshan Abdul Rahoof too went on to become a very popular celebrity among the the masses. Their performance in the first song from the film was highly appreciated.
Roshan Abdul Rahoof
Roshan had played the role of the main lead in the movie Oru Adaar Love. His performance in the film was noted by everyone. In one of the recent interviews, Roshan came up with some interesting comments about the trolls.
About The Trolls
Interestingly, in an interview, Roshan was asked about his opinion about the trolls that Priya Prakash Varrier had received. Reportedly, the youngster revealed that they both together used to read the trolls.
The Interesting Revelation
At the same time, the Oru Adaar Love actor also revealed another interesting information. According to the reports, he added that after seeing those trolls, he also used to troll her. The youngster also added that they used to see all these trolls as pure fun.
Roshan is yet to make an announcement regarding his next project. Meanwhile, Priya Prakash Varrier's next film to release will be the movie Sridevi Bungalow. On the other hand, there are also reports doing the rounds that the young actress has been approached for a Telugu movie as well. No official announcement has come out yet regarding this.