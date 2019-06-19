Priya Prakash Varrier's Co-star Comes Up With Some Interesting Comments!

The Co-star

Much like Priya Prakash Varrier, Roshan Abdul Rahoof too went on to become a very popular celebrity among the the masses. Their performance in the first song from the film was highly appreciated.

Roshan Abdul Rahoof

Roshan had played the role of the main lead in the movie Oru Adaar Love. His performance in the film was noted by everyone. In one of the recent interviews, Roshan came up with some interesting comments about the trolls.

About The Trolls

Interestingly, in an interview, Roshan was asked about his opinion about the trolls that Priya Prakash Varrier had received. Reportedly, the youngster revealed that they both together used to read the trolls.

The Interesting Revelation

At the same time, the Oru Adaar Love actor also revealed another interesting information. According to the reports, he added that after seeing those trolls, he also used to troll her. The youngster also added that they used to see all these trolls as pure fun.