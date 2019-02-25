Priya Varrier Gets Trolled For This Reason; Trolls Call The Oru Adaar Love Star A Joker

Last year, Priya Varrier became the sweetheart of countless young men owing to her adorable wink in Oru Adaar Love. In fact, such was the craze surrounding the teenager that some fans started referring to her as the 'National Crush'. Moreover, the makers of Oru Adaar Love decided to re-shoot the film with more emphasis on her character. The film finally hit screens on February 14, 2019 and opened to a decent response at the box office. However,it failed to impress critics who called Priya the 'weak link' of the movie.

Now, here is some more bad news for the 'wink girl'. She recently posted some photos from a shoot on social media. Surprisingly, the glam pics offended some folks who trolled Priya Varrier in the most unacceptable ways possible.

"ehehe @priya.p.varrier Your such a joker haaaaaa plz stop your foolishness , your acting completely foolishness first try to study what's real acting ot drama, my request plz stop your foolishness first you try this, peoples just following you like fun and thinking your a great joke @priya.p.varrier Your a real moron," said a user.

Similarly, other trolls made fun of her hairstyle/looks and said that she is no match for Oru Adaar Love's heroine Noorin. Some of them even said that she is a weak actor.

Trolling an upcoming actress is a heartless act and we hope that Priya Varrier manages to put this negativity behind her. Stay strong, winking one!

