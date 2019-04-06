Priya Varrier Gets Trolled Yet Again Due To This Particular Reason!

Priya Varrier is one among those very few celebrities who shot to fame within a short span of time. Her fan base is huge andthe number of Instagram followers that she has are a proof of that. However, she has also been one among the most trolled celebrities in Mollywood.

Now, Priya Varrier has once again fallen prey to trolls and this time, it is her dance video which has turned out to be the topic. Recently, a video of Priya Varrier had surfaced in the online circuits in which she was seen dancing to the song Ottagatha Kattikko from the film Gentleman.

Online trollers were quick to notice this song and troll videos have come out in connection with the same compiling the dance video with some comedy sequences from films. However, many of the social media users have come out in support of Priya Varrier stating that the criticisms and trolls are going overboard at times. Even in the past, Priya Varrier was trolled for various reasons.

On the work front, Priya Varrier's debut movie Oru Adaar Love had released in the theatres a few weeks ago. Next in the line is the movie Sridevi Bungalow, in which she would be seen essaying the role of the leading lady.