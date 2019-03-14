English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Priya Varrier-Noorin Shereef Controversy: Here's What Their Co-star Has To Say!

    By Manu
    |

    A whole lot of talks have been doing the rounds regarding the issues that are being speculated to have popped up between Priya Varrier and Noorin Shereef, the leading ladies of Oru Adaar Love. In a recent interview to Manorama Online, Roshna, who played an important role in the movie opened up about what really happened.

    Priya Varrier-Noorin Shereef Controversy: Heres What Their Co-star Has To Say!

    She opined that the issues started off upon the huge success of the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi, which shot Priya Varrier to fame. Upon witnessing the huge reception, the producer's mind changed, which is understood since the producer will always be inclined to the person who makes the film a hit and later the script and the entire story was reconstructed. The actress has mentioned that Noorin was initially the heroine of the film but since the song became a huge success, the producer wanted Priya to be the heroine for which he asked the director to change the story, which saddened Omar Lulu, the director.

    According to her, the producer was interested in Priya-Roshan love angle and not in Noorin's story. Later, since it was advertised as a triangle love story, the film's story got the form that it has got now.

    "Just think about it. A person gets chosen as the heroine and when she gets replaced by another person half-way. How would the former feel?" the actress reportedly said. She also added that despite all these, Noorin never talked or complained about this during the shooting days.

    Regarding Priya Varrier and Noorin Shereef, she mentioned that both of them are highly talented and will reach heights. She also added that the issues that happened had created misunderstanding between them as well as a rift in their minds.

    Read more about: priya varrier oru adaar love
    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 17:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 14, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue