Priya Varrier-Noorin Shereef Controversy: Here's What Their Co-star Has To Say!

A whole lot of talks have been doing the rounds regarding the issues that are being speculated to have popped up between Priya Varrier and Noorin Shereef, the leading ladies of Oru Adaar Love. In a recent interview to Manorama Online, Roshna, who played an important role in the movie opened up about what really happened.

She opined that the issues started off upon the huge success of the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi, which shot Priya Varrier to fame. Upon witnessing the huge reception, the producer's mind changed, which is understood since the producer will always be inclined to the person who makes the film a hit and later the script and the entire story was reconstructed. The actress has mentioned that Noorin was initially the heroine of the film but since the song became a huge success, the producer wanted Priya to be the heroine for which he asked the director to change the story, which saddened Omar Lulu, the director.

According to her, the producer was interested in Priya-Roshan love angle and not in Noorin's story. Later, since it was advertised as a triangle love story, the film's story got the form that it has got now.

"Just think about it. A person gets chosen as the heroine and when she gets replaced by another person half-way. How would the former feel?" the actress reportedly said. She also added that despite all these, Noorin never talked or complained about this during the shooting days.

Regarding Priya Varrier and Noorin Shereef, she mentioned that both of them are highly talented and will reach heights. She also added that the issues that happened had created misunderstanding between them as well as a rift in their minds.