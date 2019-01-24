Priya Varrier, Roshan Abdul & Others Share The Stage With Allu Arjun!

Priya Varrier

Priya Varrier, who makes her big debut in to films through this much-awaited movie, was present for the function that was held yesterday. The actress adorned a light blue coloured specially designed gown for the function.

Roshan Abdul

Roshan Abdul, who also shot to fame with his performance in the song from the film, was also present for the special occasion of the audio launch ceremony of the Telugu version of Oru Adaar Love.

Allu Arjun – The Chief Guest

Well, it was none other than Allu Arjun, who was the Chief Guest of the audio launch ceremony of Lover's Day. Allu Arjun, who spoke during the function wished the entire team all the very best.

The Songs Of The Film

The songs of the film, which have been set to tune by Shaan Rehmaan, have already turned out to be huge hits in Malayalam. The same sensation is expected to be created in the Telugu regions as well.