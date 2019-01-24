English
    Priya Varrier, Roshan Abdul & Others Share The Stage With Allu Arjun!

    The wait for the arrival of Oru Adaar Love, the much awaited movie, directed by Omar Lulu and the debut film of Priya Varrier, is all set to come out in the theatres soon. Going by the reports, the makers of the film are planning to release the film on the Valentine's Day. We all know about the huge sensation that Priya Varrier and the song from the film had created. According to the reports, the Telugu dubbed version of Oru Adaar Love will also be hitting the screens at the same time. Meanwhile, the audio Launch function of Lover's Day, which is the Telugu dubbed version of Oru Adaar Love was held recently.

    Priya Varrier

    Priya Varrier, who makes her big debut in to films through this much-awaited movie, was present for the function that was held yesterday. The actress adorned a light blue coloured specially designed gown for the function.

    Roshan Abdul

    Roshan Abdul, who also shot to fame with his performance in the song from the film, was also present for the special occasion of the audio launch ceremony of the Telugu version of Oru Adaar Love.

    Allu Arjun – The Chief Guest

    Well, it was none other than Allu Arjun, who was the Chief Guest of the audio launch ceremony of Lover's Day. Allu Arjun, who spoke during the function wished the entire team all the very best.

    The Songs Of The Film

    The songs of the film, which have been set to tune by Shaan Rehmaan, have already turned out to be huge hits in Malayalam. The same sensation is expected to be created in the Telugu regions as well.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 24, 2019, 10:31 [IST]
