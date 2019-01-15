Priya Varrier's Bollywood Movie Trailer Garners Dislikes On YouTube!

The Teaser Of Sreedevi Bungalow

The teaser of Sridevi Bungalow had released a day ago. The teaser, which hit the online circuits yesterday has received a good number of views so far. The film, directed by Prasanth Maambully is said to be made with a budget of 70 Crores.

The Number Of Likes And Dislikes

However, what has been striking is the difference between the number of likes and dislikes on YouTube. At the time of writing this article, the teaser on YouTube has fetched above 25K dislikes whereas the likes stand at 6K.

Previous Instance

It is not for the first time that a video of Priya Varrier has been subjected to dislikes. Earlier, the song Freake Penne, which features Priya Varrier, Rishan Abdul and Noorin Shereef too had fetched a huge number of dislikes. An advertisement in which she appeared was also subjected to trolls.

Her Debut Movie

However, Priya Varrier is indeed a national celebrity now and the actress' first big movie as a lead actress is gearing up to come out soon. Reportedly, Oru Adaar Love is all set to grace the big screens on February 14, 2019, and there are huge expectations bestowed on the movie. The film has been directed by Omar Lulu.