    Priya Varrier's Oru Adaar Love Co-star Envious Of Her? Makes A Shocking Remark About Her

    Last year, the sweet and charming Priya Varrier became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when her cute wink in Oru Adaar Love made countless fans go weak in the knees. In fact, such was the craze surrounding this sensation that many fans started referring to her as the 'National Crush'. Moreover, the makers of Oru Adaar Love decided to reshoot the film making her the focal point. Last Thursday (February 14, 2019), the finally hit screens opening to mixed reviews. Priya's wink failed to have an impact as fans called her the 'weak link' of the romantic-drama.

    Now, it seems that there is some more shocking news for Priya's fans.

    Noorin Sherif Jealous Of Priya Varrier?

    During a recent interview with a leading magazine, Noorin Sherif spoke about Oru Adaar Love and hinted at being jealous of Priya's overnight stardom. She added that the 'wink' completely sidelined her and deprived her of the opportunity to play the lead role.

    Her Exact Words

    "I was actually very happy when Omar Lulu selected me as the heroine in the movie. But as Priya Prakash Varrier's wink went viral, makers changed the entire storyline of the movie, and my character was a bit sidelined. I actually felt very disappointed when my character lost its importance as this was my first offer to act in the lead role."

    About The Negative Reviews

    he also spoke about the negative response to Oru Adaar Love and said that a certain section is unnecessarily targeting the film. She even alleged that some folks are spreading negativity about the film without even watching it.

    Priya Varrier, Are You Listening?

    In a separate interview, Noorin revealed that she would love to work with Roshan again. On being asked about working with Priya Varrier again, she said 'no comments' and pretty much confirmed that she is not on good terms with the sensational beauty.

    To Conclude...

    Oru Adaar Love received a lot of flak because of its sad climax which forced the makers to alter the ending. The new climax has been added to the film and it might help the Omar Lulu-directed movie pick up in the coming days.

    Source: Manorama

    Read more about: priya varrier oru adaar love
    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 16:16 [IST]
