Priya Varrier's Reaction To The Controversies; Says Many Will Be In Trouble If She Speaks The Truth!

Priya Varrier's debut film Oru Adaar Love hit the theatres on Valentine's Day and the film, directed by Omar Lulu had its share of controversies upon release as well. Most recently, Priya Varrier took to her Instagram account to send out a story, which seemingly is an indirect reply to all the controversies doing the rounds in connection with her as well as the film.

In the story, it has been mentioned that many will be in trouble if she speaks the real truth. The actress has also mentioned that she is not speaking just because she doesn't want to become like others. She has also added that she believes in Karma and that will bring out the truth one day or the other.

Now, the social media is abuzz that this Instagram story sent out by Priya Varrier is an indirect reply to the latest controversy in connection with the upcoming starlet. Controversies had popped up from the statements of her co-star Noorin Shereef as well as director Omar Lulu. In one of the recent interviews, Omar Lulu had expressed his disappointment over the unwanted attention that Priya Varrier got. Reportedly, he also opined that Noorin Shereef as Gadha did a better performance than Priya Varrier. He even mentioned that he has no contact with Priya Varrier now.

On the other hand, Noorin Shereef too had expressed her disappointment on cutting down her role and when asked whether she would like to work with Priya Varrier again, she said, "No Comments".

(Source: OnManorama)