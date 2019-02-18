Priya Varrier Starrer Oru Adaar Love To Have A New Climax!

Oru Adaar Love, the debut film of Priya Varrier had made an entry into the theatres on February 14, 2019. The film received a good opening in the theatres but the reviews were mixed ones, especially from the critics. Now, it seems like the makers are gearing up to come up with a change and reportedly, the climax sequences of the film are all set to be changed.

In a recent interview given to Asianet Online, Omar Lulu opened up that the audiences who have liked the movie couldn't digest the climax sequences and hence, they have a shot a new climax, which is 10 minutes long. He has also added that the duration of the film has been reduced to 2 hours and 15 minutes and the new climax portion will have the presence of Gopi Sunder's BGM works as well. He has added that Gopi Sunder has made some slight corrections to the BGM in some of the other portions of the film as well.

Reportedly, the new sequences have already been shot and the new climax will be played in the theatres from Wednesday (February 21, 2019) onwards.

Oru Adaar Love is the third directorial venture of Omar Lulu. The film features Roshan, Priya Varrier and Noorin Shereef along with a host of other newcomer actors.