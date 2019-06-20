English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Priya Varrier Steals The Show Once Again And This Time For A Different Reason!

    By
    |

    Priya Prakash Varrier is rightly one among the most popular Malayalam celebrities in the social media world. The number of followers that the young actress has on the sociel media sites, especially Instagaram, is a major proof of that fact. After the viral wink, that stole the hearts of millions, Priya Prakash Varrier has stolen the show once again and this time for an altogether different reason.

    Priya Varrier Steals The Show Once Again And This Time For A Different Reason!

    Even in the past, Priya Prakash Varrier has proved her prowess as a singer. Now, she has turned a playback singer for an upcoming film. She has sung one of the songs from the Malayalam movie Finals. Reportedly, it is a duet song and Naresh Iyer is the male singer. The teaser of the song has come out in online circuits and it has received a grand reception. Here is the song teaser..

    The song Ne Mazhavillu Polen has been set to tune by music director Kailas Menon, who shot to fame with the song Jeevamshamaayi, from the film Theevandi. The song teaser of Priya varrier's debut song has raises the expectations of the audiences and now, they are eagerly awaiting for the release of the full song from the movie Finals. In this film, Rajisha Vijayan will be seen essaying the lead role. Reportedly, Finals will be a sports-based film.

    On the other hand, the wait is on for Priya Prakash Varrier's other acting projects as well. She will be next seen in the Bollywood movie Sridevi Bungalow, the teaser of which had come out few months agao. Reportedly, the young actress has also signed another project in Hindi. The movie has been titled as Lova Hackers, which will reportedly be a thriller. The film will be directed by Mayank Prakash Srivastava.

    READ: Priya Varrier's Reaction To The Controversies; Says Many Will Be In Trouble If She Speaks The Truth!

    More PRIYA VARRIER News

    Read more about: priya varrier
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue