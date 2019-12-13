Priyadarshan Shares The Wedding Photo On His Anniversary With Ex-Wife Lissy!

    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Priyadarshan, the senior filmmaker had parted ways with his wife Lissy, the popular actress, in 2014. The divorce news came out as a big shock for the fans of Priyadarshan and Lissy, as they were considered as one of the ideal couples of the Malayalam movie industry.

      Recently, Priyadarshan once again expressed his love and affection for his ex-wife Lissy, by sharing the throwback picture of their wedding. The filmmaker shared the wedding picture on his social media, on the occasion of his 29th wedding anniversary with Lissy. 'Memories never die... December 13th, 1990.' wrote Priyadarshan.

      Story first published: Friday, December 13, 2019, 23:51 [IST]
