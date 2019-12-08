Roshan Mathew To Romance Darshana Rajendran In Aashiq Abu's Next!

Roshan Mathew, the actor who is on a high with the success of his recent release Moothon, is all set to romance Maayanadhi fame Darshana Rajendran in his next outing. As per the latest reports, Roshan and Darshana are playing the lead roles in Aashiq Abu's upcoming directorial venture.

Interestingly, Aashiq Abu is not directing the pair in a full-length film, but the trio is joining hands for a segment in an upcoming anthology film. Darshana has earlier associated with Aashiq for Maayanadhi and medical thriller Virus. The segment, which has been titled as Pennum Cherukkanum, is based on Unni R's popular short story of the same name.

Pennum Cherukkanum also features senior actors Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Nedumudi Venu, actor-director Basil Joseph, and renowned scriptwriter Benny P Nayarambalam, in the supporting roles. Writer Unni R himself has penned the screenplay for the segment. Shyju Khalid has handled the cinematography. As per the reports, the team has already wrapped up the shooting of the segment.

The upcoming untitled anthology film will mark the collaboration of four promising filmmakers, including Aashiq Abu, cinematographers-turned-directors Rajeev Ravi, and Venu, and Ezra fame Jay K. If the reports are to be believed, all the four segments in the anthology film revolve around women-centric stories.

Parvathy Thiruvothu and Asif Ali will essay the lead roles in the segment directed by senior cinematographer-director Venu. Reportedly, the segment is based on the Sahitya Academy award winner Uroob's popular work, Rachiyamma. Jay K's segment, on the other hand, is scripted by renowned writer Santhosh Echikanam.

The Ezra director's segment, which is said to be set in '50s features Theevandi actress Samyuktha Menon and Joju George in the lead roles. As per the updates, Rajeev Ravi is yet to kickstart the shooting of his segment in the anthology project. Sources suggest that Rajeev will start working on its segment only after he completes his upcoming directorial venture Thuramukham.