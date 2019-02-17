English
    Sai Pallavi Doesn’t Want To Get Married; Her Decision Is Because Of This Reason!

    By Manu
    Sai Pallavi is an actress whose popularity is just not confined to a single film industry. Her big debut was in Malayalam film industry but later, she became a very prominent face in the Tamil and the Telugu film industries too.

    Interestingly, celebrities often would have to face questions regarding wedding and Sai Pallvi was quipped about her plans regarding marriage. It was in a recent media interaction that Sai Pallavi opened up about her marriage plans.

    Sai Pallavi's answer to the questions about marriage was rather an interesting one. According to the reports, Sai Pallavi mentioned that she has decided not to get married. She added that if she gets married she would have to move away from her parents and she wants to look after her parents. Hence, she has no intentions to get married. Well, that answer rightly sums her love for her parents.

    On the work front, Sai Pallavi's previous release was Maari 2, the film that released by the end of 2018. She will be next seen in the Malayalam movie Athiran, the film that stars Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. The first look poster of the film was out recently. She will also be seen in Suriya starrer NGK, the teaser of which had released a few days ago.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 17, 2019, 17:49 [IST]
