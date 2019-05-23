English
    Sai Pallavi Not Part Of Premam 2 Due To This Unfortunate Reason? Deets Inside!

    Last year, actress Sai Pallavi suffered a big setback when her highly ambitious Tamil drama Diya flopped at the box office and failed to impress critics. Thereafter, she returned to the big screen with Padi Padi Leche Manasu and Maari 2 which hit screens on the same day (December 21, 2019). Sadly, both these movies underperformed at the box office and failed to impress fans. With the disastrous year behind her, Sai Pallavi is currently awaiting the release of NGK which is slated to hit screens on May 31, 2019.

    During a recent chat with a leading website, Sai Pallavi spoken about her upcoming films and made a confession. While talking about the proposed sequel to Premam, the first Mollywood movie of her career, she said that she might not be a part of the project as the director Alphonse Puthren wants to take things in a new direction.

    Sai Pallavi

    "The director (Alphonse Putharen) might take the story to a different space, so he might not call me. But if I'm offered a role, I would definitely be a part of it," she added.

    Premam, one of the finest movies of 2015, saw Sai Pallavi act opposite Nivin Pauly and win hearts with her charming performance. Actresses Anupama Parameswaran and Madonna Sebastian too were a part of its cast.

    So, do you think Premam 2 should be made without Sai Pallavi? Comments, please!

    Read: Sai Pallavi Hates Using Cosmetics Due To This Shocking Reason; Deets Inside

    Source: Behindwoods

    Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 16:40 [IST]
