Shane Nigam Claims Producer Threatened Him For Getting A Haircut; Joby George Refutes Allegations

Popular actor Shane Nigam took to Instagram and claimed that his 'Veyil' film producer Joby George had issued death threats, for changing his hairstyle before finishing the shoot of the film.

It is now being learnt that the Kerala Film Producers' Association and Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) will intervene in the issue and sort out the differences, according to a report in The Hindu.

Shane took to social media to post an emotional video in which he said that the producer issued death threats since he had changed his hairstyle for another film he's presently shooting which has been titled 'Qurbani'.

"Joby was irked by a slight change in my hairstyle and threatened that he will not let me live in Kerala peacefully under the notion that I had changed the hairstyle to delay the shooting of Veyil. It will not affect the remaining schedule of the shooting for the movie," Shane was quoted as saying. Watch the video here:

However, the producer refuted the allegations and said that Shane had an agreement with the production house to not change his hairstyle until the shoot was complete.

"I had already paid 30 lakh to the actor, who had later hiked it to 40 lakh. He had also agreed not to change his hairstyle till the shooting of Veyil was over," (sic) the report quotes him as saying.

On his part, it is learnt that Joby has approached the Producers' Association to resolve the issue.

According to the leading daily, Renjith, president of the Kerala Film Producers' Association, said that the differences between the actor and the producer will be sorted out next week in the presence of AMMA representatives.