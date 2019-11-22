Shane Nigam Faces Ban From The Kerala Film Producers Association!

Shane Nigam, the young talented actor is the new controversy's favourite child. The ugly spat between Shane Nigam and producer Joby George had shocked both the industry members and audiences. However, the actor and producer later reached on a settlement and decided to go ahead with the project Veyil, following the interference of A.M.M.A and the Kerala Film Producers Association.

However, things have now taken a totally different as the Kerala film producers association has issued a ban on Shane Nigam and decided to not involve the actor in the upcoming Malayalam projects. According to the association officials, Shane has violated the contract with producer Joby George, and also did not honoured the settlement deal.

However, Shane Nigam dismissed the claims made by the representatives of the Kerala film producers association, through a recent Facebook post. Shane states that the reports about him not cooperating with the project are totally baseless. According to the actor, he had shot for the movie till 2 AM on Thursday. While the actor has allotted 15 days for the shooting of Veyil, the team wanted to extend the period to 24 days. Shane Nigam has already completed the 5 days of the 15 days he reserved for the film.

The dispute between Shane Nigam and producer Joby George started after the actor accused the producer of threatening him for changing his hairstyle. However, the producer retaliated stating that Shane violated the agreement made with the production house. Later, the actor released a voice clip of the producer threatening him, even though Joby George denied his allegations in a press conference.

According to his contract with the production banner, Shane Nigam was not supposed to change his hairstyle before completing the filming of Veyil. The dispute was later resolved by the representative of A.M.M.A and the producers association. Following the settlement, Joby apologised to Shane's family over the remarks he made against them. Shane, on the other hand, had stated that he is happy with the settlement and will continue to work in the film.