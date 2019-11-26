Shane Nigam In Trouble Again, Quits Instagram!

Shane Nigam, the talented young actor is the new controversy kid of Malayalam movie industry. The ugly spat between the Ishq actor and producer Joby George has been a hot topic in Mollywood for the past few weeks. Now, the controversy has taken a new turn, after Shane Nigam went on to get a new haircut, thus violating his agreement with the producer.

The actor was supposed to sport long hair and beard for his character in the upcoming movie Veyil, which is directed by Sharath Menen. But Shane violated the agreement last month by getting a haircut, thus breaking the continuity of his character in the film.

Recently the actor once again got a makeover by getting a mushroom cut and removing his beard, to allegedly express his protest towards the makers. Shane posted the pictures of his new look on his official Instagram page, and even sent the same to director Sharath.

However, the actor's actions have not gone down well with the industry members and movie lovers, who have been trashing him for his unprofessionalism and immature behaviour. At the same time, a group of audiences have been actively supporting Shane, stating that it is his personal choice. After the whole controversy led to a social media battle between his Instagram followers, Shane Nigam has now quit the platform.

As per the latest updates, the actor has deactivated his Instagram account, but is active on Facebook. Shane recently reacted to the entire fiasco with a Facebook post, which says that the truth will win. He also slammed a popular Malayalam daily for publishing baseless reports regarding his Tamil project. It was reported that the actor was thrown out of the project following the Veyil controversy. But Shane dismissed the reports stating that he quit the project due to his busy schedule.

Reportedly, the Kerala Film Producers Association is extremely disappointed with Shane Nigam's actions, and is planning to completely ban the actor from working in the Malayalam film industry. M Ranjith, President of the association confirmed that a meeting is being held on December 27 to discuss the issue in detail. The association is also planning to have a discussion with the South Indian Film Chamber on the issue.