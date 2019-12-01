    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Shane Nigam To Make Tamil Debut Soon!

      Shane Nigam, the young actor has been making headlines for his fallout with the producers of his upcoming films. Recently, the Kerala Film Producers Association has decided to drop two of his much-awaited upcoming projects, Veyil and Qurbaani. Amidst all the controversies, Shane Nigam is now all set to make his Tamil debut very soon.

      As per the latest updates, the young actor has been approached to be a part of the upcoming Vikram starrer, which has been tentatively titled as Chiyaan 58. Shane Nigam himself confirmed the reports in a recent interview given to a popular online media. Reportedly, the Ishq actor is playing a pivotal role in the movie.

      Shane Nigam To Join Vikrams Chiyaan 58

      Interestingly, the portions which feature Shane Nigam will be completely shot at the various locations of Russia. Vikram's Chiyaan 58 is directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, the filmmaker who is best known for his superhit outings, Imaikka Nodigal and DeMonte Colony. If things fall in place, Chiyaan 58 will turn out as a great launch for Shane Nigam in Tamil Cinema.

      Recently, representatives of the Kerala Film Producers Association had clarified that Shane Nigam has not been permanently banned from working in Malayalam films. Reportedly, the association reconsidered the decision to ban the actor after several eminent personalities of the industry, including Mohanlal, Salim Kumar, Rajeev Ravi, etc., come out in support of Shane.

      If the reports are to be believed, Mohanlal, who is the president of the actors' association A.M.M.A, has asked the producers' association to reconsider the decision to ban Shane Nigam. The superstar has also urged the film unions to find an amicable solution for the issue. Director-cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, on the other hand, had asserted that he will appoint Shane Nigam as his assistant and make films featuring him in the lead role, even if he is banned by the association.

